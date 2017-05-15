Newhaven man, 26, dies in collision

A Newhaven motorcyclist has died after a collision on Beachy Head road yesterday (Sunday).

According to police, a car and motorcycle were in collision on the road near the Warren Hill junction, Eastbourne, at around 5pm.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Eastbourne, was in collision with a green Triumph motorcycle ridden by a 26-year-old man from Newhaven. Sadly, police say he died at the scene.

The road was closed and was expected to remain so until around 10pm.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or calling 101 quoting Operation Garrick.