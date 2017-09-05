Newhaven man convicted of sexual assaults on under 16s

A Newhaven man has been convicted of systematically sexually exploiting and assaulting teenage girls using the social media app Snapchat.

Lewes Harby, an unemployed 20-year-old of Railway Road in Newhaven, pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court to nine counts of sexual offences against six girls who come from Brighton, Lancing and Newhaven.

Harby admitted sexually assaulting three girls, raping two - one of them on four occasions - and meeting one girl for sex after grooming. All the girls involved were under the age of 16.

Detective Constable Rich Valder-Davis, of Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Harby got to know his victims, all of whom were younger than him, supplying them with mobile phones and giving them alcohol.

“As well as assaulting them, he sent some of them indecent photos of himself via the Snapchat app.

“Working closely with Brighton and Hove Council children’s services, we were gradually able to gain the confidence of the victims and put a case together with the assistance of the Crown Prosecution Service and prosecutor James Dawes.

“A dangerous sexual predator who targeted young girls has now been safely removed from the streets.”

Lorna Lee, a rape specialist prosecutor, said: “Rather than the trustworthy friend they had been led to believe him to be, Harby was a sexual predator who used these young girls for his own sexual gratification.

“Due to the overwhelming evidence in this case, which included accounts from each of his victims, Harby entered guilty pleas to these offences.”

Detective Constable Valder-Davis said, “We hope this will reassure other young girls and their families they can contact us in confidence if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“All information will be taken seriously and we can also arrange access to sources for further advice, support and counselling where necessary.”

Harby was remanded in custody for sentencing on September 29.

To talk to someone about a similar incident, Sussex Police say people can call 101 or contact them online.