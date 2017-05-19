Newhaven mayor bids farewell after two years of service

Outgoing Newhaven mayor Steve Saunders has handed over his chain of office after two years of service.

To mark the end of his tenure, Mr Saunders enlisted the help of East Sussex Lord Lieutenant Peter Field, former High Sheriff Juliet Smith and mayoress Sharon Bewley to deliver a set of public access defibrillators to five sites around the town.



The defibrillators were delivered to the Tates Garden Paradise, Newhaven Fort, the Hillcrest Centre, the RNLI station and the town’s Sainsbury’s store.



Mr Saunders said: “Over £6,600 was raised throughout the year, through Tea Dances, Quizzes and a Gala Dinner in April. [We] want to say a huge thank you to all the businesses, community groups and individuals, that have supported Newhaven and made this such a successful year.



“We have such a great town and whilst it’s been hard work, hopefully everyone has had as much fun as we have. After two years as mayor and over an overwhelming £19,300 raised for good causes, including RNLI, Seahaven Responders and Blind Veterans UK, it’s time to hand over the chain of office to my successor June Dyer.



“One last thank you to Sharon, who at our final event, the Tea Dance on April 30, became my fiancee. I could not of done any of it without your support.”