Newhaven windfarm crewman taken to hospital after falling ill at sea

Newhaven coastguard were called to meet a windfarm service vessel this morning (Friday) after a crewman in his 20s fell ill while at sea.

Coastguard crews met with the Windcat Workboat vessel shortly after 7am today before the crew member was handed into the care of waiting paramedics at Newhaven Port.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to the port at about 7am this morning following reports of a man in his 20s suffering chest pain. He was taken to Royal Sussex Hospital."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.