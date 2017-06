The second Newick Food Fair takes place on the village green on Saturday (June 17) from 11am until 3pm.

It is part of ‘The Big Lunch’ organised by The Eden Project.

Visitors can buy local produce, enjoy a burger cooked at the back of a VW Beetle or an artisan wood fired pizza.

Other attractions include live music, demonstrations and cake decorating for youngsters.

For more information visit www.newickfoodfair.co.uk or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NewickFoodFair/