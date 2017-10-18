‘No comment’ from Beeb over Doctor Who and the Bluebell Railway

The BBC was staying tight-lipped this week over reports that scenes for a forthcoming episode of Doctor Who were shot at the Bluebell Railway.

Social media said that a film crew was at the vintage steam line on a day when the railway was entirely closed to the public.

The Bluebell Railway could not confirm that Doctor Who was the subject of the activity. No trains were scheduled to run that day in any case.

There is extra interest in the long-running favourite featuring the eccentric yet compassionate Time Lord - for the first time the Doctor will be played by a woman.

The 13th incarnation sees Jodie Whittaker in the iconic role, taking over from Peter Capaldi when he leaves the global hit show at Christmas.

She will make her debut in the closing moments of the festive special Twice Upon a Time, due to be screened on Christmas Day.

Asked if the Bluebell Railway was to play its part in the Doctor Who saga, a BBC spokesman said: “This isn’t something we’d comment on.”

The vintage line is in frequent demand as a film and television location, and for advertising and fashion shoots.