NSPCC speaks out over ‘shocking case’ of former Hailsham student jailed for rape

The NSPCC has spoken out after a former Hailsham student was today (Wednesday) jailed for rape.

Twenty-year-old Chiron Hutchinson, who studied for a year at Bede’s school at The Dicker, Hailsham, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with eight years on license.

Chiron Hutchinson has been sentenced to 20 years in prison

He was found guilty of raping a woman in Rusthall, Kent, and convicted of raping another victim, twice, in the Tunbridge Wells area.

Hutchinson had previously admitted to two offences of unlawful sexual activity in relation to a teenage girl, said police.

An NSPCC spokesperson said, “This is a shocking case in which Hutchinson carried out a series of sexual attacks with a child among his victims.

“Each has shown immense courage in speaking out about their ordeals and ensuring that Hutchinson is now facing the consequences of his crimes.”

Anyone who is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000. Children and young people can call Childline on 0800 1111 or get help online via www.childline.org.uk