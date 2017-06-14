Nursing home rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas

A nursing home has been rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in all areas in its latest Care Quality Commission report.

Threeways Nursing Home, in Beacon Road, Seaford, was given the rating in a report released last week following an inspection in December.

The CQC report found issues with safety, with some patients having waited more than 12 minutes after ringing a call bell for a response from staff.

It also said there was a lack of consistent recording of medicine which was a risk to people’s safety, and patients were not always treated with dignity.

An example of this included in the report said one patient was referred to by their room number and not their name among staff members.

However, the inspection also found the care home had improved since the CQC’s last visit, and patients were safeguarded from abuse and ‘improper treatment’.

The report said: “People told us the staff gave them the care they needed and were well trained. One person told us, ‘They

know what they are doing and are very helpful.’ A relative said: ‘Staff are all very nice and I’m quite happy with things here.’”

It also said staff built a rapport with people and treated them with kindness and respect.

The CQC issued Threeways with a warning and recommended the nursing home, which provides nursing care for up to 45 people, address the issues raised.

