‘Just idiots dressing up’: Professional clown hits out at ‘killer clown’ craze

A professional clown who appeared in the Bognor Regis festival over the summer has lambasted those taking part in the so-called ‘killer clown’ craze which has now hit Sussex.

It follows reports of a masked man approaching families and scaring children in Slindon Woods and Eastbourne Police hunting a man who leapt out at a cyclist brandishing an offensive weapon while dressed as a clown.

Professional members of Clowns International returned to Bognor Regis in the summer for the renowned clown parade

Rob Bowker, a long-standing member of Clowns International who performs as Bibbledybob, said: “It’s ridiculous, these are not real clowns, they are just idiots dressed as clowns.

“If I put a doctor’s coat on it doesn’t make me a doctor.

“These people are putting clown costumes on and scaring innocent people for no good reason other than their own gratification.

“As seen in Hotham Park in Bognor Regis this summer, thousands of people turned out to see us real clowns and had a great day.”

Real clowns in Hotham Park

Asked if those dressing up were harming his profession, Rob added: “Undoubtedly. I just hope the public see it for what it is, these are just idiots dressed as clowns and hopefully they’ll be arrested.”

Earlier in the week, Dave Rogers said a man in a clown mask scared his children in Slindon Woods at the weekend.

Police in Chichester were also called after a person reported being chased by a clown, but when officers arrived they found no trace.

There have been a number of incidents reported across the UK after what has been dubbed the ‘killer clown’ craze which started in America.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.