Political chats over breakfast butties

A Heathfield entrepreneur has found an innovative way to bring home the bacon.

Damien Pestell, famous for his work for the Community Oven initiative, has launched a new venture with the BBC.

Using the election as a springboard, Damien has made a ‘Breakfust Butty Van’ out of a horse box and is now touring the UK with the BBC Breakfast Show.

Damien said: “The aim of the Community Oven is to connect people through food and rekindle community spirit through the shared experience of cooking and eating.

“We believe that by doing this we make social connections which are essential to our general social well being and helps create healthier, happier communities.”

The Breakfast Butty Van is travelling the Uk and guaging voters’ opinions, appearing on TV every morning.