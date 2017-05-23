VIDEO: Summer travel tips -Top 3 mistakes to avoid when driving abroad

Nearly a quarter of Brits admit to being blasé towards road rules when driving abroad, with just one in five familiarising themselves with the laws before getting behind the wheel reveals a new research released today.

Over half of British drivers say they are more likely to break driving laws abroad due to the differing road safety and vehicle rules, with one in five confessing they had no idea they were risking hefty fines in the process.

Amongst the laws most commonly broken when driving abroad, include speeding with 18 per cent of Brits breaking the law year-on-year; 15 per cent drive on the wrong side of the road, which is a major problem at night time and when going around roundabouts, and 14 per cent fail to carry a breathalyser kit in the car, which is a legal requirement for driving overseas.

The research commissioned by law firm Slater and Gordon also shockingly reveals that over one in five parent motorists have put their child’s safety at risk by not complying with the relevant seat belt laws.

Despite some drivers admitting to live by the motto, what happens on holiday stays on holiday – one in ten confess to being slapped with a fine when driving abroad.

Getting behind the wheel on foreign roads without arming yourself with all the necessary knowledge is a huge safety risk both for the drivers and everyone else on the road.

Slater and Gordon’s Specialist Travel Lawyer, Kieran Mitchell tells the nation why it is important to familiarise yourself with foreign road signs and driving laws before getting behind the wheel.

Top 10 mistakes made when driving abroad

1. Speeding

2. Driving on the wrong side of the road

3. Not having a breathalyser kit in the car

4. Not carrying a high visibility jacket in the car

5. Not having all the right documentation i.e. both parts of your driving licence

6. If you wear glasses or contact lenses - not carrying a spare set while driving

7. Missing a warning triangle sign

8. Texting while driving

9. Driving while speaking on a mobile phone (not hands free)

10. Drink driving