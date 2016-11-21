Oldest person in Sussex dies

A woman who was believed to be the oldest person in Sussex has died.

Rose Peters was 109 and two months old when she passed away on November 11.

Her family understand she was the 16th oldest person in Britain and say she was a truly remarkable lady who will be sadly missed.

A resident of Worthing for 40 years, she had lived at Longacre Nursing Home, in Chute Way, High Salvington, for 18 months before she died.

Diane Thorpe, the home’s manager, said she will be sorely missed as she was ‘strong-willed, feisty, humorous and adorable’.

Diane added: “She has always been a friendly, approachable lady who was easy to get on with.”

Rose was born in Wandsworth, London, and was one of nine children.

She worked for Columbia Records in Bendon Valley before she married Horace Peters in 1929. They were unable to have children of their own, so they fostered.

They lived for many years near Tintagel in Cornwall, where many happy holidays were spent with family and friends.

Horaced died in 1988, after they had moved to Worthing.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 1, at Worthing Crematorium at midday.

