One in ten South East drivers admit to having committed a motoring offence from driving when emotional

Eleven per cent of South East drivers admit to having an accident or near miss as a result of driving while feeling emotional, according to new research.

The Confused.com survey of UK drivers revealed that 4.5 million motorists admit to committing motoring offences, such as running red lights or speeding, as a result of feeling emotional.

And it turns out 11 per cent of drivers in the South East alone do this.

The survey also shows that 3.2 million drivers in the UK have had an accident or near miss as a result of feeling emotional, including eight per cent in the South East.

This is despite over half of UK motorists (51 per cent) believing that their emotional state behind the wheel does not impact their ability to drive.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, says: “What’s worrying about our findings is that over half of the nation don’t believe their emotions impact their ability to drive. And yet our research overwhelmingly tells us that they do.

“With a third of all emotion-based accidents or near misses – over one million each year - being triggered by anger for one reason or another, it’s critical that we keep our emotions in check while we’re on the road.

“Refusing to get embroiled in an argument while driving – or letting your feelings affect you – is key to road safety.”

