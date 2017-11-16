One of the country’s oldest inns on the market – with a £3m price tag

The historic Star Inn at Alfriston is up for sale ... and the asking price is a cool £3m.

The property’s origins can be traced to the 13th century. The original Tudor facade is still in place and other elements of the building reputedly date back almost 800 years.

The inn, now operating as a 37-bedroom hotel, was originally run by monks and further stories imply that the coaching inn was historically a popular gathering place for smugglers.

Alfriston was notorious for the trade. Most of the population seems to have been involved in smuggling, but the best-known exponents were the desperadoes who followed one Stanton Collins, leader of the Alfriston Gang.

The Star, with its fascinating carvings and colourful ship’s figurehead incorporated in the front of the building, was also a resting place for pilgrims visiting the great cathedrals of the south and can lay claim to being one of the oldest inns in the country.

To the rear of the main building there are a number of extensions which run parallel to Star Lane and are believed to have been built during the Edwardian era. An additional block was constructed in the 1970s and houses letting rooms, kitchen and accommodation block.

The current owners have carried out a high quality refurbishment programme on the deceptively large corner property, which also possesses a restaurant, bar, conference rooms, car park, enclosed gardens and spacious owner’s/manager’s accommodation.

The hotel’s freehold is currently available with leisure property specialists Fleurets, and marketed off a guide price of £3m.

Nick Earee of Fleurets is marketing the premises and commented: “The Star Inn fronts the High Street of this charming village. Furthermore, there are a host of local visitor attractions, including Drusilla’s Zoo Park, the English Wine Centre, Glyndebourne Opera House, the rolling hills of the South Downs and the River Cuckmere. Fleurets is expecting high levels of interest.”