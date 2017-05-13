Opera performance raises funds for school

Soroptimists have raised £1,400 with a performance of ‘A Night at the Opera’.

Guests of Lewes and District Soroptimists were treated to an evening of arias on Thursday, April 27.

Rosalind Lloyd-Bostock, Olivia Sjöberg, Fabian Langgfuth and Mirjam Mesak, all graduates of the Guildhall School of Music, offered their voices free of charge to help raise money for Bloom School in Nepal, as well as other local projects supported by the Soroptimists.

The singers were accompanied by the pianist Michael Sikich.

A selection of pieces from favourite operas including Bizet’s Carmen, Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel, Puccini’s Le Villi, Dvořak’s Liebeslieder and Mozart’s Don Giovanni were sung in the atmospheric surroundings and perfect acoustics of St Michael’s Church in Lewes.

An auction held in the interval, which included tickets donated by Glyndebourne for the final rehearsal of La traviata, brought the overall total raised to £1,400.

Vera Gajic, the Soroptimist’s immediate past president, said:“The money raised will make a big difference to the charities that the Soroptimists support. We were stunned by the generosity of the audience and we would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the performers who made it all possible.”

