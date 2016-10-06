Owner to close doors of Seaford nightclub after serious violent incident

A Seaford nightclub is set to close permanently after its license was suspended due to police concerns over violence last month.

The Trek nightclub in Blatchington Road had its licence temporarily suspended in September after concerns over an incident of 'serious violence and disorder', which left a member of door security with potentially life changing injuries, saw police make an emergency application to Lewes District Council. It had been expected to make full decision on the future of the club at a licence review meeting on October 17.

But writing on the club's Facebook page earlier today (Thursday), Trek licence holder Yvonne Newton-Turner said she had chosen to surrender the club's licence before the review hearing took place. She said: "It is with deep regret that I have to inform you that after long and considered analysis of our situation I the owner have surrendered the premises licence of the Trek.

"This decision has been in the light of the overwhelming forces against us which we felt would have meant that we would not have had a fair review hearing.

"Again we thank all our customers and friends who have supported the club during my 31 years of ownership. For some families this club has been utilised by four generations.

"It has been my absolute honour and pleasure to have served you all and I will dearly miss you. I would like to thank all the staff both current and past who will always remain part of the Trek family.

"Love and best wishes to you all. Alas trexit means trexit!"

In September Sussex Police said it had made the emergency application following a series of incidents at the club.

Last month Jean Irving, head of Sussex Police licensing and public safety, said: “Following an outbreak of violence at the Trek, where a member of the security team received grievous bodily harm injuries from a customer at the premises, we took the unusual step of submitting an application for a summary review of the premises licence to the licensing authority.

“This was not an isolated incident, with the severity of the violent incidents and excessive drunkenness related to the Trek progressively increasing.

“About six weeks ago, myself, other officers and a representative of Maria Caulfield MP met with residents and heard their horrifying stories.

"These included being forced to sleep in their bathrooms at the back of their houses to avoid the noise of fighting, shouting and swearing keeping them awake. They told us of customers of the Trek defecating on their doorsteps and them living in fear for their own safety. This is completely unacceptable.”

Chief Inspector Rob Leet said, “Enforcement action like this is always a last resort for us. However, where we are unable to obtain the co-operation of others and where the quality of life of residents is affected to such an extent, we have little other option. “Whilst we are pleased that the licensing committee shared our concerns about The Trek, it is regrettable that we had to take this route in the first place and that residents and security staff have had to endure the torrid time they have.”

