Participants sought for charity walk

The public is being urged to sign up for a charity walk.

The Heart of Sussex event, organised by the British Heart Foundation’s Mid Sussex branch, will take place on Sunday (July 2).

Participants have the choice of a five-, eight-, 15- or 21-mile route across the South Downs, finishing at the Alfriston War Memorial Hall.

Hannah Miller, fundraising manager for the BHF, said: “The South Downs are stunning and anyone taking part in this walk will get to see some best views Sussex has to offer.

“There are a variety of distances you can choose, so whether you’re a seasoned walker or more of a casual stroller there’s a route to suit everyone.”

She added: “This is a great chance to get outside, enjoy the countryside and help support life-saving heart research.”

The five-miler will start at Firle Beacon at 11am; the eight-mile walk will begin at 9:30am at Itford Farm, Beddingham, Lewes; the 15-mile route starts from The Swan Inn, in Falmer, at 8:30am; and the 21-miler will begin at 8am at the Clayton Windmills.

On finishing, walkers will receive a medal and there will be home-made sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks; the branch is also running a mini bus service to take walkers back to their start points.

Walkers can register on the day; entry is free, but participants are asked to set their own fundraising goal for the charity. For more details, call Hannah on 07714 069 130.

Last year more than 100 walkers took part in the event helping to raise some £8,000.

