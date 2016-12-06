Peacehaven man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery after an armed stand off in Peacehaven last night (Monday).

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers arrested a 49-year-old local man in connection with an armed robbery at the Peacehaven Sainsbury's store in South Coast Road on Sunday evening (December 4).

Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of robbery with a firearm and is currently in police custody while enquiries continue.

Photos by Eddie Mitchell.

