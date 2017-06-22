Peacehaven man in court after dramatic police chase

A man is to appear in court following a chase where a car collided with a police vehicle.

David Crossley, 25, of Trafalgar Close, Peacehaven, will appear in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday).

According to Sussex Police, the labourer is charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence, disqualified driving, aggravated vehicle theft, assault and criminal damage.

Police were called to reports of a car being driven erratically towards the Cloverleaf roundabout at Shoreham at 7.30am on Wednesday (June 21).

It did not stop for the police and after a short pursuit the car collided with a police car on the eastbound slipway off the A27 at Shoreham.

No officers were injured but the police car was damaged.

No members of the public or other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The man driving the car was detained but collapsed at the scene and was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton from where he was discharged into police custody later the same day after being treated for minor cuts.