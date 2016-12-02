Peacehaven man on drugs and money laundering charges

A Peacehaven man has been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and money laundering.

The charges come after a Sussex Police operation on November 30 in which 10 people were arrested on suspicion of drugs and related offences.

Seven men – from London, St Leonards, Hastings and Bexhill – have now been charged with offences including conspiracy to murder, drugs, money laundering, and firearms.

James Dunham, 36, of Roudhouse Crescent, Peacehaven, appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, December 1) and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on January 5.

Two women have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

One man is still in police custody for interview and further enquiries.