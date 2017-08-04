Peacehaven punk band singer says he was ‘deported’ from US for impersonating Donald Trump

The lead singer of a Peacehaven punk band says he was deported from the US for impersonating President Donald Trump.

Peter Bywaters from Peter and the Test Tube Babies had flown to the country for a gig when he said he was stopped and ‘interrogated’ by border control for six hours before being sent back to the UK.

This, the Banned From The Pubs singer said, is because he had dressed as Donald Trump for a tour in Germany last year.

He told website TeamRock: “I had only been there 30 seconds when the customs and border control guard swung his screen round and said: ‘Is this you?’

“There in full view was a video from last year’s German tour with me dressed as Donald Trump smoking a fake joint.

“From there it all went down hill. Six hours later I was forcibly escorted to my seat on the plane.”

The band said on its Facebook page: “Due to President Trump’s new regime, a wall has been built across the Atlantic and denied Peter access to the US.”

However, in a statement to BBC Newsbeat, US customs spokesperson Jaime Ruiz said: “The claim that he was refused entry to the United States because he mocked the president of the United States, that is absolutely not true.

“That is false. The reason he was denied entry was because he came with the wrong visa.”

Peter and the Test Tube Babies was formed in Peacehaven in 1978.