Peacehaven robbery suspect released on bail

A man who was arrested on suspicion of robbery after an armed a stand-off in Peacehaven last night (Monday) has been released on bail.

Police say the man, a 49-year-old from Peacehaven, was arrested on Monday (December 5) on suspicion of robbery, having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Sussex Police say the arrest has been made in connection to an incident at the Sainsbury store in South Coast Road on Sunday night (December 4).

Police say he has been released on bail until Saturday, January 7 2017 while enquiries continue.