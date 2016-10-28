Pedestrian injured in Hailsham town centre crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Hailsham town centre this afternoon (Friday).

The collision, which took place at around 1.40pm near the Tesco store in North Street, involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who is described as young man or teenager, received treatment for serious injuries including suspected head injuries at the scene.

Police have closed the southbound carriageway while emergency services are at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Updates to follow.

