People can play a part in keeping wildlife safe and warm this winter

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) is calling on people to help wild animals and birds as it launches its Winter Warmer Appeal.

Trevor Weeks, from the charity, said: “Every Autumn and Winter thousands of wild animals and birds up and down the country struggle as the temperature drops and winter sets in.

“Hedgehogs abandon their last litter of young to go off and hibernate.

“Parent birds start concentrating on building up fat reserves to survive the winter and stop helping their young.

“Some young animals and birds out in the wide world for the first time struggle to cope.

“The low sun causes birds to crash into windows. As the nights draw in birds of prey, foxes, heron and badgers hunting and foraging for food on grass verges come into conflict with our busy roads users too.

“Support from the public is what keeps our ambulances on the road and our Casualty Centre operational. Those who make a one off donation or take out a standing order donation with us are life savers and make a huge impact on what we do.”

Steps people can take to protect wildlife include providing shelter, such as hedgehog and nesting boxes, ensuring there is fresh water for wildlife to drink and feeding wildlife during harsh weather, though being careful not to overfeed.

Trevor Weeks added: “It doesn’t take much to make a big difference to those creatures which have no owners to look after them, or help them when unwell.”

WRAS is warning people not to take in young wildlife thinking it is just a case of feeding them up and placing them somewhere warm this winter. “We often get calls from people who are very well meaning and taken in a wild animals or bird thinking they are just young and need feeding only for the to go down hill and then we get the call for help once they are too ill to survive. So always get any wild animal or bird properly checked over by a wildlife rescue organisation.”

More information and advice is available at www.wildlifeambulance.org/donate/winter-warmer-appeal. Donations can also be made at https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/eastsussexwras/winterwarmer.