Person trapped after three-vehicle collision on A22

A three vehicle collision in which a car overturned has been causing delays on the A22 this evening (Friday).

Emergency services were called to Halland at around 5pm, where the road was blocked and one person was ‘mechanically trapped’ inside a vehicle.

The driver was eventually released, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police, and had minor injuries.

The incident has caused traffic problems and resulted in Stagecoach diverting its 54 service via Ringmer.

A statement on the company’s Twitter said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience.”