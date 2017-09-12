Pet dies in Peacehaven house fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a house fire in Peacehaven last night (Monday September 11).

Six fire engines were sent to the house on Cissbury Avenue at 7.49pm where two hose reel jets, a main jet and a hydrant were used to put out the fire.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Sadly a family pet was lost in the incident.”

Two fire engines from Newhaven and one each from Roedean, Seaford, Brighton and Eastbourne attended the fire, which was put out by 9.21pm that evening.

Eight sets of breathing apparatus were used, according to a fire service spokesperson.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service say a fire investigation is due to be carried out this morning (September 12).