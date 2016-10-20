Pevensey Bay roadworks to cause major delays

Motorists will face major delays on a busy coastal road next month as workmen begin a six week roadworks project.

The work, which begins on Tuesday November 1, will see several sections of Coast Road in Pevensey Bay closed as gas company SGN replaces mains pipes and East Sussex Highways makes repairs the road surface.

A spokesman for SGN said: “We’re committed to upgrading our network to ensure we continue to keep homes and businesses safe and warm long into the future. All businesses in the local area will remain open as usual. We do have a compensation scheme in place for local businesses which suffer a genuine loss of trade.”

The work begins with a four-week closure at the junction of Wallsend Road and Waverley Gardens. There will be a diversion through Sluice Lane. The closures will move eastwards along the road on November 21.

During this time some temporary traffic lights, and road closures will be in place to keep engineers safe whilst works are taking place. Advanced notification will be provided.

The work is expected to be split into four phases, to minimise the area of the road closed. They are:

Phase one – approximately three weeks. Work starts in Coast Road on Tuesday November 1. SGN will be replacing its gas mains and services between Wallsend Road and Waverley Gardens. This section of Coast Road will be closed

Phase two – approximately three weeks The road closure will move eastwards along Coast Road on Monday November 21. The road will be closed between Waverley Gardens and Seaville Drive as SGN upgrades its gas pipes in this section of the network.

Phase three – approximately one week East Sussex Highways will begin work to replace two defective concrete slabs on Saturday December 10. One slab is just east of Cobald Road and the other outside 163 Coast Road. A section of Coast Road will be closed consecutively around these two areas. This phase is due to be finished by Saturday December 17, when the project will be suspended and the road closure temporarily lifted for the Christmas period.

Phase four – approximately one week The final phase of work will see East Sussex Highways replace a section of the road surface in Coast Road between Marine Avenue and a private road from Monday January 9. Coast Road will be fully reopened once this phase is complete. All being well, the road will reopen by Friday January 13.

