PHOTOS: Crews tackle blaze as 1000 hay bales catch fire on farm

Six fire crews have spent the evening battling a blaze at a farm after 1000 hay bales caught fire.

The blaze broke out in a barn on St George’s Park Farm, in Ditchling Road, Burgess Hill, just before 7pm.

Six fire crews have spent the evening battling a blaze at a village farm after 1000 hay bales caught fire. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for the fire service said 400 square bales, 500 signage bales and 100 hay bales were alight.

Crews are beginning to leave the scene as the fire comes under control, the spokesman added.

