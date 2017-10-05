PHOTOS: Horse gets stuck in Upper Dicker ditch

Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a 23-year-old horse trapped in a drainage ditch in an Upper Dicker farm yesterday (Wednesday).

Eastbourne crews made the scene safe and prepared access for the animal rescue team, dispatched from Crowborough fire station, after the incident at around 9.40am.

Photo by Dave Thurston

After an assessment of the scene, a decision was made to use a unimog to safely rescue the animal. Fortunately the horse, whose name was Flint, was unharmed and led to safety by the animal rescue team.

Dave Thurston, Station Manager, Crowborough and Uckfield fire stations, said, “The horse was stranded in around five-feet of water and weeds and the animal was getting cold and tired. Crews used dry suits and special lifting gear to bring the horse to safety.

“Although animals will always find themselves in tricky situations and we will always do our best to help, owners and members of the public can assist us by ensuring fences are in place, well maintained and all gates are secure”.

Photos used with permission from ESFRS, taken by Dave Thurston.

The horse being helped out the water. Photo by Dave Thurston