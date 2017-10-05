PHOTOS: Horse gets stuck in Upper Dicker river

Firefighters rushed to the rescue of a 23-year-old horse trapped in a river in an Upper Dicker farm yesterday (Wednesday).

Crews made the scene safe and prepared access for the animal rescue team, dispatched from Crowborough fire station, after the incident at around 9.40am.

Photo by Dave Thurston

According to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS), on arrival, crews made an assessment of the scene and used a unimog to safely rescue the horse.

The animal, half shire and half cob, was reportedly unharmed and led to safety by crews.

Photos used with permission from ESFRS, taken by Dave Thurston, Crowborough station manager.

The horse being helped out the water. Photo by Dave Thurston