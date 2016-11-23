PICTURES: Burst water main causes flooding at Durrington roundabout

A burst water main is causing heavy congestion in Durrington outside the Southern Water building on Yeoman Road.

Southern Water have tweeted that they are on the site at Yeoman Roundabout, where there is lots of mud and water, and have clamped the main.

Repair work is about to start, according a Southern Water tweet, which warns that the A2032 Littlehampton Road is likely to be very busy.

Southern Water are on the scene

Flooding at the roundabout

