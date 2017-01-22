PICTURES: Burst water main in Burgess Hill

Photographer Eddie Howland captured these images of a burst water main in Burgess Hill today.

The water spread along the B2036 London Road outside Halfords, reportedly freezing to create a layer of ice on the road which caused congestion between the Queen Elizabeth Avenue junction and the Norman Road junction.

Burst water main in Burgessl Hill. Pictures Eddie Howland

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

Burst water main in Burgessl Hill. Pictures Eddie Howland

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Burst water main in Burgessl Hill. Pictures Eddie Howland

Be part of it.