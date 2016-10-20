PICTURES: Capturing Southover Grange’s renovation

Work on the 16th-century manor Southover Grange in Lewes has reached its midway point, says East Sussex County Council.

It took possession of the building following a land swap with Lewes District Council in 2014, and is completely refurbishing the Grade II listed manor, including restoring its listed features.

The work, which is being carried out by Cheesmur Building Contractors, started on May 9 and is expected to finish and see the site re-open in spring next year.

Lewes photographer Carlotta Luke has been commissioned by the county council to document the project.

She has done two shoots at the site, including going in before work started, and the photographs here are just a small selection of what she has captured.

The county council says that work on the manor has gone to plan so far and the overall budget remains at £1.2 million.

Original 18th-century flagstones have been discovered in the rear lobby, an opening that was not in the original plans has been found and stone columns from the Priory have been identified within the internal walls.

On a smaller scale, old cigarette packets, many thought to date to the 1940s, toothpaste packaging and matchboxes have also been unearthed – as Carlotta’s photographs show.

To see more of her images, visit www.carlottaluke.com