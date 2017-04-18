PICTURES: Crews tackle Ashdown Forest fire

Firefighters were called to Coleman’s Hatch on Easter Monday (April 17) to tackle a fire in the Ashdown Forest.

Several crews – including forest fire specialists from Crowborough – were called to the scene at around 4.10pm after gorse bushes caught alight and used beaters and hose reels to put out the flames.

Fire crews tackle forest fire at Coleman's Hatch. Photo by Nick Fontana. SUS-170418-095000001

The fire was brought under control by around 5.45pm although crews remained on scene to damp down and ensure the area remained safe until later in the evening.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue service spokesman said it is unclear how the fire began.

Photos by Nick Fontana.

