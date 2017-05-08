PICTURES: Fire crews tackle Lewes blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a serious house fire in Lewes this afternoon (Monday, May 8).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed that crews are currently at the scene in Prince Edward’s Road due to a fire in the roof of a two-storey home.

Firefighters are at the scene of a serious fire in Lewes. Photo by Dan Jessup

An ESFRS spokesman confirmed a team of 10 firefighters are using breathing equipment, an aerial platform and hose reels to fight the flames

The fire was first reported at around 2pm.

UPDATE: Fire crews have begun to scale back operations but remain at the scene of the fire as of 4.50pm this afternoon. The road remains closed.

Photos by Dan Jessup and Eddie Mitchell.