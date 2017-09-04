PICTURES: Hellingly Festival of Transport

Classic cars, steam engines, tractors, motorcycles and many more forms of transport drew visitors to Hellingly across the August bank holiday weekend.

Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club’s biggest annual event the Festival of Transport returned to Broad Farm across the three days (August 26 to 28). David Esmond, secretary of the festival and a director of the club, says more than 10,000 people turned out for the event, which is now in its 42nd year, and that upwards of 1,500 exhibits were on show.