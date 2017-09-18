Pictures: Hundreds turn out to view Glyndebourne’s gardens

The opera house Glyndebourne welcomed hundreds of visitors last Sunday (September 10) when it held its open gardens day.

The event was an opportunity for the public to explore the venue’s extensive grounds, picnic on the lawns, see the auditorium and ask its gardening team questions. A spokesperson for the opera house said: “We welcomed over 1,100 visitors and the feedback was very, very positive.” Glyndebourne’s gardens are usually only open to show ticket holders.