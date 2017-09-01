PICTURES: Medieval festival returns to Herstmonceux Castle

Jousting displays, battle re-enactments, archery demonstrations and much more drew thousands of visitors to Herstmonceux Castle across the bank holiday weekend (August 26 to 28).

The England’s Medieval Festival, thought to be the largest event of its kind, returned to the historic site, near Hailsham, for its 25th anniversary this year. Jonathan Giesler, director of the festival, said: “We couldn’t have wished for a more spectacular weekend.”