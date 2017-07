Around 400 children from 16 primary schools across Lewes walked in this year’s Moving On parade.

The annual event, which is organised by arts charity Patina and marks outgoing year 6 pupils’ transition to secondary school and into adolescence, ran on July 7 and this year had the theme ‘Wonders of Our World’. Leading the parade was the whole of Pells C of E Primary School – all pupils, teachers and staff – as it is to close this summer after 120 years.