Pictures of town never shown to the public before

‘An Evening With Jim Franks’s Camera’ is the title of an illustrated talk to the Friends of Lewes. It’s taking place tomorrow (Thursday, November 23).

Mr Franks, who rescued the county town’s Fitzroy House from dereliction and lived there for more than 40 years, recently passed on to the Friends of Lewes his large collection of colour slides of the town covering the years 1969-99.

Marcus Taylor, (who delivered a similar talk based on the photographs of John Houghton of Swanborough almost three years ago) will show and comment on a wide selection which show significant events and changes of all kinds.

Anticipating a potentially larger audience for photographs that have not been shown before, this talk will be in Southover Church at 7.45pm, with a coffee/ tea break in the middle. Admission is free to FoL members, otherwise £3 on the door.