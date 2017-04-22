PICTURES: The Garden Show in Spring at Firle Place

Hundreds of people flocked to Firle Place today (Saturday 22nd April) for the 10th annual Garden Show in Spring.

This popular event includes specialist growers guiding people to the right plant for their garden and plenty of garden related goods, artisan designs, Weald Crafts, homeware products, garden furniture, sundries, fashion accessories, country foods and wine tasting. The event continues tomorrow from 10-4. More information can be found at http://www.thegardenshowonline.com/gardenshow_firle/



