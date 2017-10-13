PICTURES: The winning images in Newhaven photography competition

Keen photographers have captured life in Newhaven.
More than 70 entries were submitted in Newhaven Town Council’s Best of Newhaven 2017 photography competition. There were 10 categories – port, weather, wildlife, work, green spaces, cliffs and beaches, events, river, under-12s and buildings – and an overall winner prize. Phil Sutters won the overall award for his photograph of St Michael’s Church; he was also a runner-up up in six categories and he won the wildlife section.
