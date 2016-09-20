Planners refuse Horsebridge pub demolition plans

Wealden planners have refused an application to demolish a village pub due to over-development concerns.

The controversial plans saw developers propose demolishing the White Hart pub in London Road, Horsebridge and building up to five houses in its place.

Several local groups voiced opposition to the plans before they were refused by Wealden District Council’s planning committee last Friday (September 16).

In its decision report, a spokesman for the council said: “The proposal by reason of its scale, layout and detailed design would result in an over-development of the overall site.

The report continues: “The adverse impacts of this proposal significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of providing the two dwellings on the southern portion of the land.

“As such, irrespective of the housing land supply position in the district, the proposal would not be a sustainable form of development”.

The report adds that the proposed site would cause the “detriment of the character of the street scene” and “create an unacceptable relationship with the playing fields behind which use are a potential source of noise, disturbance.”

The plans, which were first submitted to Wealden District Council in March before being amended and resubmitted by developers later in the year, proved controversial with several local groups – including Hellingly Parish Council.

In a letter of objection to the scheme, a spokesman for the parish council’s planning committee said: “The committee still feel that this is over development of this small plot of land.

“The parking for one of these properties is on the north side of the development which would mean residents crossing the road possibly with children.

"The other property has parking spaces, however car would either be reversing in or out of the dwelling onto the A271, a very busy road, which the Committee consider unsafe.”

It also raised concerns about the loss of the pub, which is more than 230-years-old.

