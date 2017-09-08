Plans approved for homes to be built on site of former Seaford school

Lewes District Council has approved controversial plans for a residential development at the former Newlands School site in Seaford.

Eight councillors voted in favour of the construction of 183 new dwellings including 40 per cent affordable housing along with the provision of sports facilities and play areas.

The meeting was held on Wednesday, September 6, at the Sutton Hall, Downs Leisure Centre, Seaford, with only two councillors voting to reject the proposals.

The original plan submitted in September last year for 238 dwellings was amended in December following formal objections from Sport England to the loss of public sports facilities and from the district council’s Design and Conservation Officer over the impact of the housing proposals on the setting of Sutton Place, the Grade II listed building adjoining the site.

The concerns with the original application also included the loss of open space on the site and the unacceptable site coverage (density) of development across the entirety of the site which was considered to compromise the character and appearance of this suburban part of Seaford and the loss of views from the A259 of the Newlands School building.

The concerns raised by the Design and Conservation Officer were a consideration in requesting the amended proposal.

The revised plans submitted in March provide space for a sports pitch, changing rooms and parking.