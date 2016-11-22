Plans submitted for a Wealden crematorium

Wealden District Council has submitted plans for the District’s first crematorium, near Horam.

It has been earmarked for a site at Horeham Flat Farm, Chiddingly Road.

“One of our key aims is to allow an hour for every service so that loved ones can pay their respects in a proper manner,” explained Cllr Bob Standley, Leader of Wealden District Council.

“By giving a longer time for each service, than many other crematoria, we are confident that there will be a more relaxed atmosphere at what is a difficult time for families.

“Through an understanding of modern design, we believe the Wealden crematorium will provide a dignified, compassionate facility which will serve people of all faiths and none. The Chapel and Flower Court will lead on to a landscaped Garden of Remembrance to provide a last resting place for the scattering of ashes for those who wish to take up this option. A Book of Remembrance, housed in an antechamber to the Chapel, will ensure they are not forgotten.”

Discussions with various faith groups and local undertakers have helped create the design for the new Wealden facility. As part of the planning process, provisions are being put forward for conserving and managing the farmland around the crematorium so that the facility will be hidden in the landscape. The application also includes improvements to the A267 to maintain the free flow of traffic as well as extensive on-site parking.

Further details of the proposed Wealden Crematorium can be found on the Wealden website- search under crematorium. The planning application can be viewed online on the Wealden website, search using the application number WD/2016/2533/MAJ. The public is invited to comment on the application. The closing date for comments is Friday, November 25.

