Playing fields may be sold when primary school closes

A question mark hangs over the future of the playing fields at Pells Primary School in Lewes.

East Sussex County Council proposes to dispose of its interest in the land when the school closes at the end of the summer term.

The playing fields – measuring 8,522 square metres – are not required for further educational use, the council said, and have been declared surplus.

Proceeds from their sale would be used to fund specific capital projects to improve and enhance facilities at local schools, the council said.

It is seeking local views to ensure no other possible future uses for the playing fields have been missed.

All children attending the school, in Landport Road, at the time of its closure next month are being offered places at alternative schools in the area. The school had a total of 72 children on its roll when the proposed closure was announced last year.

The Pells National School opened in 1897 to replace the Lancaster Street British School, which closed on January 29 that year.

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said, “We are inviting members of the public to share their views on the possible disposal of the playing fields at Pells Church of England Primary School, to ensure that no opportunities for the future use of the land have been overlooked.

“The playing fields will no longer be needed for educational use when the school closes at the end of the summer term this year, and the council has declared the land surplus to requirement.

“In order to dispose of the playing fields the council must apply to the Secretary of State for Education. If permission is granted, proceeds from any sale of the land will be used to fund projects to improve facilities at schools in the local area.”

The council is encouraging members of the public to share their views at https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/your-views-on-playingfields-pells