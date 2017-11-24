Plenty of festive spirit at Christmas Indulgence Fayre

Christmas spirit was in full flow at Uckfield Community Technical College last Saturday (Nov 18).

With just a few weeks to go until the big day, there was plenty on offer to get visitors in the festive mood for December 25.

There were assorted stalls to visit at the college’s Christmas Indulgence Fayre. Governors, teachers, parents and students all joined forces to run the stalls and organise attractions.

From high fashion to quirky gifts, from hot crepes to toothsome sweets - there was plenty to buy and plenty to eat and drink including goodies fresh from the barbecue and hot mulled wine.

Music from the Uckfield Community Orchestra created a relaxing atmosphere encouraging visitors to join in a carol singalong.

Meanwhile most were ticking off Christmas list ‘essentials’ and buying clothes, accessories, imaginatively decorated cakes and crafts.

Children were thrilled that Father Christmas had put Uckfield high up the list of his ‘must see’ towns to visit and most called in to his grotto to have a chat and pick up a gift. The tombola stall was kept busy and the cash kept flowing in.

Last year the main event, organised by the parent teacher association, raised £7,023 and donations were made towards PE Badges, Year Group Awards, Celebration Evening Awards, Harry Potter Banquet and music stands. Organisers of this year’s event confidently reckon the sum will be even higher.

Christmas in Uckfield is now well under way with the late shopping night on December 2 and once again traders will entice visitors with mulled wine and mince pies. Next to Carvills is a hog roast and Father Christmas makes a return visit to the town, this time with his sleigh. Look out too for Linz’s Dancers, King’s Church Christmas Wonderland, Baptist Church’s nativity scene, Jimmy the Jester and the tuneful voices of primary school children on Uckfield FM’s Sound Stage. Holy Cross Church will be decorated with wonderful, lit Christmas trees right over the weekend, culminating in an atmospheric Sunday service.

There was plenty on offer at the Fayre

All photographs provided by Ron Hill

Santa's grotto