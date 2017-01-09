Polegate burglaries may be linked, police say

Sussex Police are investigating a pair of burglaries near Polegate last month, which officers believe might be linked.

The two burglaries, which were both reported on December 4, saw fuel, high value tools and vehicles stolen.

The first incident took place at a contractors’ yard in Bay Tree Lane, where power tools, equipment and a white Ford Iveco cargo lorry were reported stolen.

Police say CCTV footage appears to show three suspects breaking into the yard and driving the lorry out.

During the same incident a car parked in the yard had its tank syphoned of the diesel, which police say might have been used to fuel the stolen lorry.

Anyone with information connected to this incident is asked to contact police by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 209 of 04/01.

Police say they are also looking at another report from the same day, which they believe may be linked to the burglary on Bay Tree Lane.

The incident was reported at Holmes Farm in Sayerland Lane where a field’s fence panel was removed and a livestock trailer parked inside stolen. Police say the trailer is valued at approximately £3,000.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk and quote reference 314 of 04/01.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.