Polegate schoolchildren protest against proposed library closure

Children from Polegate School today (Tuesday) protested passionately against plans to close the library they love.

Pupils from year six united outside the building in Windsor Way with home made signs, leaflets, and placards urging the county council not to close the facility they use all the time.

The messages on these included, ‘Great libraries build communities, keep our library going’, ‘books fuel our minds’, and ‘long live our library’.

Head Teacher Claire Martin-O’Donoghue said, “The children feel so passionately about reading at Polegate, they have been quite outraged with the prospect of it closing, and approached me to ask what I was going to do about it.

“So they have taken it on as a real life learning experience – campaigning, making leaflets, frequently visiting the library.

“We use it weekly as a school. I think it would have a really detrimental effect on a lot of our children, some of whom would never be taken perhaps by parents.”

The children made their own posters, leaflets, and placards

The Mayor of Polegate and the town’s MP Maria Caulfield were invited to the protest.

Maria Caulfield said in a tweet, “Pleased to join the children of Polegate School on their protest march to save Polegate library.”

The library is one of seven across East Sussex proposed to be closed in plans for the county council to save money.

To find out more and to comment on the proposals, visit: https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/draft-strategy/