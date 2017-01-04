Polegate teen’s Christmas card raises hundreds for charity

A creative Polegate teenager’s festive card has raised more than £420 for a local charity.

Nathan Dunbar raised the money for You Raise Me Up by selling a unique Christmas card he produced.

The 14-year-old used a local photographer’s images of Polegate under snow to design, print and sell 1,000 cards.

He arranged to sell the cards in four local shops and sold them at the town’s Christmas events.

Nathan said, “I would simply like to thank all those involved especially the four local shops for their support and everyone who brought one of my cards.”

You Raise Me Up supports families that have suffered the loss of an adult child between the age of 16 and 25 and are able to provide compassion and support to families.

Jane Brooks said, “We would like to take this opportunity on behalf of You Raise Me Up to thank Nathan most sincerely for all his hard work and efforts in producing such a fabulous and innovative Christmas card depicting beautiful scenes of Polegate.

“The cards were a great success selling quickly and raising significant funds for the charity to be used to offer emotional support to a family that have suffered the loss of a child between the age of 16 and 25.”

This is not the first time the teenager has worked hard to raise money for charity.

Last Year, Polegate Mayor Councillor David Watts presented Nathan with a special achievement award to commemorate him raising over £400 for Macmillan Cancer Support through a garden coffee morning Nathan had organised.

The mayor said that he thought Nathan was a “true inspiration” in planning such an event.

For more information about You Raise Me Up, visit www.youraisemeup.co.uk/